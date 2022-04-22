CHICAGO — A man was shot by Chicago police in Pullman Friday evening just before 8 p.m., officials said.

Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern confirmed that a shooting involving Chicago police occurred Friday evening near the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue.

Fire officials said a man was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. There is currently no further information.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed that the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WGN News has a crew on the way and will update once more information becomes available.