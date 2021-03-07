Man crashes car into commercial building on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A man crashed his car into a cleaners business in a one-car crash in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving eastbound at a high speed in the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning before clipping a car also traveling eastbound, causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The car eventually struck a light pole and commercial building, with the driver of the car being transported to Community First Hospital in unknown condition.

Charges may be pending against the driver pending further investigation.