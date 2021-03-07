Man crashes car into commercial building on Northwest Side

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO A man crashed his car into a cleaners business in a one-car crash in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was driving eastbound at a high speed in the 5900 block of West Irving Park Road just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning before clipping a car also traveling eastbound, causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The car eventually struck a light pole and commercial building, with the driver of the car being transported to Community First Hospital in unknown condition.

Charges may be pending against the driver pending further investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News