Man convicted of killing Chicago Police Cmdr. sentenced to life in prison

CHICAGO — The man convicted of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer in February 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Shomari Legghette, 47, was found guilty of all six charges filed against him during a seven-day trial in March, shortly before in-person hearings were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It took a Cook County jury just three hours to reach a verdict in the case.

On Feb. 13, 2018, plainclothes officers engaged in an on-foot pursuit of Legghette when he took off running after being witnessed urinating on a support column near Lower Wacker Drive.

Bauer was leaving City Hall and witnessed Legghette running, joining the pursuit. Bauer was killed when attempting to take Legghette into custody in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center.