CHICAGO — The Cubs and White Sox rolled out the red carpet for a 78-year-old fulfilling his bucket list.

Jack Dopp, who started his journey 10 years ago, was on the South Side Thursday for White Sox-Astros and spent Friday at Wrigley Field for Cubs-Brewers.

The two ballparks were last on the Atlanta resident’s list. He had hoped to finish his journey sooner, but the pandemic delayed it.