Man cited twice for conducting COVID-19 testing out of car in Niles

NILES, Ill. —  A man was ticketed twice for conducting illegal coronavirus testing out of a car in Niles without a business license, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police said Kashif Anwar, 51, was cited for operating a business without a license by a Village of Niles Inspector on Jan. 6, and again by a Niles police officer on Jan. 15. Both citations have a mandatory court appearance, according to officials.

The Tribune reports the testing was taking place at 8584 W. Dempster Street, which is the parking lot of a former Bakers Square Restaurant.

The deputy police chief told the Tribune it is not known what the man was doing with the Covid tests he administered.

