GARY, In. — A 21-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl were killed in a house fire in Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Fire Department was called to a house in the 500 block of Maryland Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, a woman alerted crews of a child and man trapped inside.

Fire crews made entry through the rear of the house and attempted to rescue the victims, but the man and 6-year-old died.

The fire is under investigation.

