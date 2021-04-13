Man charged with threatening to assault, murder judge in Chicago

CHICAGO — A man was indicted on criminal charges for allegedly threatening to assault and murder a federal judge in Chicago, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Joshua Farner, 35, of Marion, is charged with two counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of threatening to assault and murder a United States judge. The indictment was returned Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

According to the Department of Justice, Farner mailed a letter to the judge in Chicago threatening assault and murder on April 18, 2016.

Farner is accused of sending the threatening letter as retaliation and a means to “impede, intimidate, and interfere with the judge’s official duties.”

Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.