CHICAGO — A man was charged after police said he stole an ambulance in Chinatown and led police on a chase all the way near Dwight.

Benjamin Herrington, 46, was charged with fleeing to elude a peace officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Around 4:40 p.m. Monday, police said a Chicago Fire Department ambulance was stolen by an man in the 200 block of West Cermak Road. Police said the ambulance was parked on the street and there was no patient inside.

SkyCam9 observed the stolen ambulance driving on the outbound Stevenson at speeds up to 80 miles per hour. At around 5:55 p.m., the left rear wheel was blown out.

The driver was taken into custody near mile marker 217 around 6:30 p.m. One lane of southbound I-55 was closed for hours as police wrapped up the investigation.

Harrington was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was released to police custody and transported to the Grundy County Jail awaiting transfer to Cook County.

The incident is under investigation.