Man charged with shooting Chicago cop during domestic call on West Side

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with shooting a Chicago police officer during a domestic call on the city’s West Side.

Anthony Marks, 30, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

Officers responded to the scene of a domestic incident around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday near 13th and Lawndale in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers engaged in dialogue with Marks from the third floor, when he fired at an officer.

The 10th District officer was shot in the leg and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to be OK, police said.

Marks is due in bond court Thursday.