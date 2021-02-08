Man charged with fatally shooting Beach Park couple may face life in prison

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors may seek life in prison for a man charged in the fatal shootings of a couple found dead in a suburban Chicago garage in December.

Related Content 2 dead in Beach Park shooting

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office says 32-year-old Timothy Triplett of Waukegan, Illinois, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 52-year-old Carlos Rodas Perez and 49-year-old Mercedes Rodas.

Triplett was arrested and charged last month in the killings in Beach Park, a Lake County village located about 35 miles north of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports prosecutors said Thursday they may seek a sentence of life in prison if Triplett is convicted in the killings.