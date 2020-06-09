Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Chicago officer on NW Side

CHICAGO — A man has been charged in the shooting of a Chicago police officer in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to police, Lovell Polk, 33, faces a felony charge of attempted murder and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday as police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of North Leamington. Police said a call came in about a man firing 3-4 rounds into the ground at a home. Polk left the home, but came back through the basement and fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs.

The department said the officer was able to return fire, but Polk was not hit.

The bullet hit the officer’s protective vest near the shoulder. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Polk fled the scene, but was eventually found several blocks away in the 300 block of North Latrobe and taken into custody.

