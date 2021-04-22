Man charged with attempted murder in Lake Shore Drive shooting that injured toddler

CHICAGO – A man has been charged in the road rage shooting of toddler Kayden Swann on Lake Shore Drive earlier this month.

Deandre Binion, 25, was arrested Tuesday just before noon in the 5000 block of West Taylor Street. Police believe Binion fired shots into the vehicle that toddler Kayden Swann was in, critically wounding him.

Binion has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery by discharging a firearm.

Police believe no one in the vehicle Swann was in ever discharged a firearm, despite initial witness statements. The weapon used in the shooting was recovered, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

On Monday, doctors said Swann is “alert and active” and that his progress has been remarkable. He was initially transported in “very critical condition” after police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of South Lake Shore Drive on April 6.

Read Monday’s statement from doctors below.

“After over two weeks of intensive care treatment, Kayden Swann, now 22 months old, has been extubated and is breathing on his own with support. He has been transferred out of our pediatric intensive care unit. Kayden is moving spontaneously and continues to be very responsive to treatment, is alert and active. We are optimistic for his continued recovery. We are thrilled to report this very good outcome after such a serious head injury. He continues on a very positive trajectory, and I expect him to have a great road ahead. I am grateful to the expert surgeons, doctors, nurses and therapists that provided round the clock trauma care to Kayden. Additionally, thankful to our team of social workers and family services staff for providing support to Kayden’s family during this difficult time. This is extremely good news for Kayden and his family, and for all of us as we wrestle with continued incidents of gun violence.”