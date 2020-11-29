Man charged with attempted murder after shootout with police on North Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after exchanging gunfire with police in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said Gerardo Jasso was stopped by officers near the 6200 block of North Campbell Avenue for having an open can of alcohol.

Police said Jasso then ran before pulling out a gun and opening fire on the officers. Officers returned fire, and no injuries were reported.

Jasso is facing several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges. He is due in bond court Sunday morning.