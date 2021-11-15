Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at suburban amusement park

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A Chicago man is facing charges following a shooting Saturday at an indoor amusement park in Villa Park.

Police said one person was injured in the shooting that occurred at Safari Land in the 700 block of West North Avenue around 7 p.m.

After the shooting, a suspect, later identified to be Meco Norris, 25, of Chicago, was seen running into a residential area near North Lincoln Avenue and West Roy Drive.

He was arrested at his Chicago home the following day. Police believe Norris shot the victim three times — once in the right chest, once in the right shoulder and once in the right elbow.

Police said there were several children around in the amusement park at the time of the shooting.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later that night.

Norris was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $1 million.