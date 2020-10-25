Man charged with attempted murder after fatal officer-involved shooting in Little Village

CHICAGO – A man is facing three felonies in connection to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Little Village.

Saul Zaragoza, of Berwyn, has been charged with attempted murder after police said he tried resist arrest

At around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired on the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Police said officers attempted to “curb a suspicious vehicle” seen nearby, which fled and crashed into a light pole near an alley in the 3700 block of West 26th Street. Two men and a woman fled the vehicle, police said.

Police said they fired multiple shots at Marc Nevarez, 25, who they said was carrying a weapon. He was struck in the buttocks by officers and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Zaragoza was taken into custody in the vehicle, police said.

A rally was held in Little Village Saturday questioning the police’s account of the shooting.

“Unfortunately, we don’t trust the police to investigate themselves,” said Maria Gardner Lars. “We do not trust the mayor to lead an investigation. We have seen countless times of cover up, I don’t have to remind any of y’all about Laquan McDonald.”

Police said they found two stolen guns at the scene.

Zaragoza is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday afternoon.