Man charged in Wicker Park shooting that left 1 dead, 4 wounded

CHICAGO — Police have charged a man in connection with an early morning shooting in Wicker Park that left one person dead and four others wounded last weekend.

Police have charged Teanius Sykes, 35, with several felonies including attempted murder.

Police said Sykes was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting in 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police said someone opened fired from a vehicle and struck five people. A 32-year-old man was among those wounded. He was taken to the hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Three women and one man were also shot.

Police said Sykes was arrested Sunday night.