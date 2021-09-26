Man charged in South Shore shooting that wounded Chicago officer

CHICAGO — A man is charged with shooting a Chicago police officer in South Shore, according to city police.

Aaron Jenkins, 26, faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and felony aggravated battery of a peace officer/discharge of a firearm.

Chicago police said Jenkins was arrested Friday, Sept. 25, in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. Authorities identified Jenkins as the offender who aimed fire in the direction of two Chicago police officers, striking one.

A female Chicago police officer was shot in the leg and treated at a nearby hospital for her injuries and later released.

Chicago police said officers found a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds after responding to the 7200 block of S. Jeffery Boulevard for shots fired Friday night. When officers went to investigate, that’s when Jenkins allegedly opened fire in their direction.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times later pronounced dead. The 15-year-old was stabilized.

Jenkins is due in court on Monday.