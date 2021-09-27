Man charged in South Shore shooting that injured Chicago cop due in court

CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting a Chicago police officer is scheduled to be in court Monday.

Aaron Jenkins, 26, faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree and felony aggravated battery of a peace officer/discharge of a firearm.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired on the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 11 p.m. Friday. A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were found on the ground with gunshot wounds. When officers went to investigate, shots were fired in their direction.

The 18-year-old was shot multiple times later pronounced dead. The 15-year-old was stabilized.

One officer was hit in the leg, but was later released from the hospital.

