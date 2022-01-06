Man charged in slayings of man, 2 young sons in Belvidere

This photo released by Boone County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office shows Alize Q. Smith. Belvidere police say Smith faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 2021 killings of Andrew Hintt and his sons, 7-year-old Benjamin, and 5-year-old Sebastian. ( Boone County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged in the slayings of a man and his two young sons found shot to death last month in a northern Illinois home.

Belvidere police say 24-year-old Alize Q. Smith of Huntley faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 19 killings of Andrew Hintt and his sons, 7-year-old Benjamin, and 5-year-old Sebastian.

Police said Smith spent part of the day of the killings with Hintt and his sons at Hintt’s Belvidere home, about 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the men knew each other and police haven’t announced a possible motive for the killings amid the ongoing investigation. Smith was arrested last month for a parole violation.