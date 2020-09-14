Man charged in shooting at South Austin party that killed 2

CHICAGO — Police have charged a man in a double homicide after a shooting at a party Saturday in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood.

Timmy Jordan, 39, was charged with two felony counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

According to police, Jordan opened fire after an argument started at a party 100 block of North Pine Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were killed. Three others were injured and were taken to the hospital in good condition.

Officials said someone returned fire, and Jordan was hit in the stomach.

Police said Jordan was arrested later Saturday after witnesses identified him.

Police said Jordan remains hospitalized.

Police say a gun was recovered on the scene.

No further information was provided.