Man charged in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4, including boy

Authorities have charged a suburban man in the car crash that killed four people, including a 6-year-old boy, in Rolling Meadows last weekend.

Illinois State Police arrested and charged 32-year-old Lamar M. Graves, of Bellwood, with four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence involving death.

Graves

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 53 and Kirchoff Road in Rolling Meadows just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday where four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, state police released a statement that said Graves was identified as the driver of a black Jeep Wrangle that was traveling on Route 53 and for unknown reasons veered off the road and stuck a Ford Fiesta that was stopped on the right shoulder.

Troopers identified the adult victims as Herlanda L. Harris, 47, of Chicago and 45-year-old Stacy S. Harris, from Schaumburg. Troopers did not release the names of the juvenile victims.

A GoFundMe for the victims can be found here.

The impact forced both vehicles across all lanes of traffic before coming to rest on the left shoulder of the roadway.

Graves was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Graves remains in custody at the Cook County Jail.