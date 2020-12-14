Man charged in March killing of 15-year-old Chicago boy

CHICAGO (AP) — An Evanston man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Chicago boy found dead in an alley last March.

A judge on Sunday ordered 21-year-old Eric Gunn held without bail.

Chicago police say he’s charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in Esteban Luvianos’ death.

Gunn was taken into custody Friday in suburban Lincolnwood.

Luvianos was found in an alley in Bowmanville on Chicago’s North Side on March 16 with a gunshot wound to the head. The youth, who was an Amundsen High School student, was pronounced dead at the scene.