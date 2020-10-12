Man charged in hit-and-run that killed Chicago woman, 88, in wheelchair

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A man from St. Charles is due in court Monday to face charges for the hit-and-run death of an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

Andrew Jensen, 23, is charged with failure to report an accident or death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and failure to yield at a crosswalk.

Jensen turned himself in to St. Charles police just before midnight Friday.

Police said 88-year-old Helen Radnoti, from Chicago, and her son were crossing at 3rd Street near Main around 4 p.m. Friday, when a Dodge pick-up turned right, struck the woman, and kept going.

Radnoti was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where she was pronounced dead.