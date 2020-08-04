Man charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy

CHICAGO — Police have charged a man in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Janari Ricks.

Darrell Johnson, 39, was charged Tuesday with first degree murder in the death of 9-year-old Janari Ricks.

Janari was fatally shot in Cabrini Green Friday as he was playing outside with friends.

Police said someone walked up and started shooting, striking Ricks in the chest. He was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Ricks was not the intended target, according to police.

Johnson was arrested Sunday, police said.

Last weekend was another violent one in the city of Chicago, with 24 shooting incidents and 33 shooting victims — including two juveniles. In total, nine people were killed.