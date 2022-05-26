CHICAGO — A man was charged with fatally stabbing someone on the CTA Blue Line.

Travis Cook, 53, faces first degree murder charges after police said he was identified as the man who stabbed a 43-year-old man to death while on a train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the man was stabbed multiple times. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cook was arrested Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

He is due on bond court Thursday.