CHICAGO — A man charged with looting last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Demisck Lomax, 25, is charged with felony aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police and criminal damage to property.

Chicago police say Lomax threw a brick through the window at a Burberry store on Michigan Avenue. He also threw a brick at an officer and hit their hand, according to police.

Lomax was arrested early Monday morning and released the same day after posting bond.