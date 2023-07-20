CHICAGO — The man accused of threatening former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing.

William Kohles, 42, was charged with one felony count of threatening a public official back in December. He reportedly threatened to shoot Lightfoot if she did not reduce crime in the city.

At a hearing Thursday, attorneys discussed the discovery process and the judge set another court date for Aug. 31.

Lightfoot was in attendance at the court hearing, and issued the following statement in response:

“I attended today’s hearing as I take this matter with grave seriousness. The defendant is alleged to have issued a death threat against me that included the repeated use of derogatory and offensive language. The alleged threat included use of the N-word, other racially offensive terms and repeated threats to ‘put a bullet in my head.’ We all know that criticism from the public and others comes with the job of being an elected official. But what doesn’t come with the job, and what we must never accept, are threats of death or bodily harm. On behalf of my family and myself, I have to take these threats seriously and ensure I have the protection to which I am entitled, given the seriousness of the current threat environment.” Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot