CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man has been charged with a fatal shooting that left a woman dead inside a home on the South Side Friday.

Sonnie Martin faces three felonies of first-degree murder, cannabis and possession of firearm.

According to police, Martin was arrested in the 7600 block of South Marshfield Avenue after being identified as the man who, moments earlier, shot and killed a 45-year-old woman at a home in the 7700 block of South Bishop Street.

Police say he was found in possession of narcotics.

Martin was placed into custody and charged accordingly. He is due for bond court Sunday.

There is no additional information at this time.