CHICAGO — A 57-year-old California man is facing a misdemeanor charge after opening an emergency exit on a plane at O’Hare International Airport and sliding down the wing shortly after landing, officials said.

Randy Frank Davila of the 900 block of West Randrido in Escondido, California has been charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct after he leaped over several people to open an emergency exit on a moving plane.

Davila was aboard a United Airlines flight that had departed from San Diego.

Davila is due in court in Chicago on June 27.

There is no mugshot available and no additional information.