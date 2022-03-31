CHICAGO — A 33-year-old man has been charged after he jumped a fence at Midway International Airport and climbed onto a plane that was preparing to take off, according to Chicago police.

Javier Martinez, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of criminal trespassing a restricted area.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said Martinez was able to climb over a security fence of the airport. The man then climbed onto a plane that was preparing to take off, police said.

He was arrested shortly after the incident.