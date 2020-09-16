Man charged after human remains found inside luggage in Markham

MARKHAM, Ill. — A man was charged after family members he was visiting found a luggage containing human body parts.

Melvin Martin Jr., 30, was charged Wednesday after police said his relatives found a luggage with his girlfriend’s dismembered remains in Markham.

The Markham police chief called the incident heinous. Chief Terry White said a domestic assault ended with the woman’s death in Louisville, Kentucky. A month later, her boyfriend Martin brought some of her dismembered remains to Markham.

Police said Martin boarded a Greyhound bus with a suitcase and bags. He arrived on Friday on a trip to visit his family at a home at 164th and Wood streets in Markham. Neighbors said he asked for clothes and never unpacked.

Neighbors said he put the bags in the garage, guarding them. When he went to the library, relatives looked inside. Inside was lower half remains, a human head and some organs, according to police.

The police chief said the remains belong to Martin’s 31-year-old girlfriend. Her torso was found earlier Wednesday in a park in Louisville not far from where they lived.

Martin is now charged in Illinois as a fugitive fleeing prosecution. He will face more charges in Kentucky.

“He indicated as grotesque as it may sound, he still wanted to be with her at least part of her,” White said.

Martin’s relatives called police. Martin was arrested at the library and is now cooperating.

Martin is due in court Thursday.