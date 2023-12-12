CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man had his car stolen a gunpoint on the city’s Southwest Side on Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, the carjacking happened in the 5800 block of South Albany Avenue, in Gage Park, at around 10 a.m.

Officers say a 33-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the area when another man walked up, opened the victim’s door and displayed a gun before demanding that the victim exit his vehicle.

The man then fled the scene in the victim’s car, heading southbound.

Officers say no one was injured in the carjacking and an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities is asked to call CPD Area One detectives at 312-747-8380

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.