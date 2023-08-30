CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department is calling a garage fire suspicious, after they believe the resident could have set it on purpose to lure two firefighters inside his home.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, crews responded to the 7700 block of South Marshfield in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a fire in a detached garage.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the garage engulfed in flames. The 47-year-old resident also told CFD crew that he also smelled gas inside his home.

A battalion chief and truck lieutenant went in the house and the resident brought them to the basement. The Chicago Fire Department reports that the 47-year-old man was holding a power tool and removed screws from a board blocking the door.

The three men went downstairs and the fire personnel say they didn’t smell anything and the resident went back upstairs. The Auburn Gresham resident allegedly barricaded two doors and held a knife towards the CFD battalion chief and truck lieutenant.

The two firefighters called for help over their radio and then used furniture to protect themselves while they attempted to fight the man off.

Members of the CFD crew were able to break through the front door and later found the 47-year-old man in a bathroom with two knives and an empty gun holster. Several knives and a loaded gun were later found inside the home.

The 47-year-old Auburn Gresham resident was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department. Charges are pending.