Man attempting to steal from coffee shop strikes employee with tip jar

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a violent attack inside a South Loop coffee shop.

According to police, a man was banging on the window of Peet’s Coffee Shop in the 0-100 block of East 8th Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the man entered the shop and attempted to steal the tip jar.

A male employee attempted to stop the man. Police said the man broke the tip jar over the employee’s head.

The man attempted to flee the shop but customers detained him until officers arrived.

The employee was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

The manager of the shop was not available for comment. The shop will be closed for the remainder of the day.