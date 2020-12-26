Man attempting robbery shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO — A man attempting to rob a man working in a cell phone store in Humboldt Park was shot and killed Saturday night, according to police.

Police said a man entered the store in the 3200 block of West Chicago Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Saturday night when he revealed a handgun and demanded property.

According to police, the employee working, a 29-year-old man and a valid CCL/FOID holder revealed a handgun of his own and opened fire towards the man.

The man was struck in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are pending.