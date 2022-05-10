CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl near an elementary school on the city’s North Side.

According to a police alert, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue as the girl was walking towards Jamieson Elementary School, located at 5650 N. Mozart Street.

Police said the girl was approached by a man, with facial hair, driving a white Honda 4-door sedan with black flames on the exterior passenger side panel doors.

The man signaled for the girl to come to him with his hand and continued to follow her in his vehicle, police said. The girl did not engage with the man and fled to safety to the elementary school where she notified staff members.

Police said the man then proceeded to circle the school several times and parked in front of school grounds on Mozart Street for an undisclosed amount of time.

Police urge anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8200.