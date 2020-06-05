Man arrested in fatal shooting during Cicero looting

CICERO, Ill. — Police in Cicero have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during the violent looting earlier this week.

Police said Chicago man Zion Haygood has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Jose Gutierrez, who was also from Chicago.

Police said Gutierrez was in the 2100 block of 50th Street on June 1 when he was shot. Police said he was a bystander. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gutierrez was one of two people killed Monday during the unrest and looting that lead the suburb to declare a state of emergency.

The other man, Victor Cazares Jr., 27, was shot outside of a store near 14th Street and 50th Avenue the same day.

Police said two other people have been apprehended but have not released any additional information.