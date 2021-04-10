Man arrested after fight with security guard at Urban Air Trampoline in Mokena

MOKENA, Ill. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon during a disturbance at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Mokena, according to police.

Police said officers responded at approximately 3:08 p.m. to Urban Air Trampoline at 19800 LaGrange Road where an armed security guard was attempting to detain a customer.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, the man put his hands in a bag while he was fighting with the security guard, prompting the guard to pull his firearm.

No shots were fired during or after the incident, and the man arrested was charged with criminal trespass, battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.