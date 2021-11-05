Man arrested in deadly shooting of father driving daughter to school on West Side

CHICAGO — Police have arrested the man wanted in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old father driving his daughter to school on the West Side earlier in the month.

Avanta Ware, 18, was arrested in Wisconsin following a first-degree murder warrant that was issued for him on Sept. 29.

He’s accused of killing Travell Miller Gilmore, 33, in the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue on the morning of Sept. 1 during a road rage shooting.

Travell Miller Gilmore

Miller Gilmore was driving his young daughter to school at the time. He was shot four times as he shielded his daughter from the bullets.

“Anytime she thinks about her father she can only hear and picture his face while he’s dying, telling her to duck, duck, duck baby,” the family said.