CHICAGO — A man accused of sexually abusing and chaining a woman held captive inside a West Pullman home has been arrested.

Joel Cammon, 44, of Blue Island, was arrested Tuesday by CPD and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Taskforce in the 11800 block of South Central Avenue in Alsip.

The 36-year-old woman spoke to WGN News last month after she was found being held against her will in the 11900 block of South Eggleston.

“I’m trying to fight him but I can’t fight him,” she said about being abducted.

The woman was raped and chained in the attic of the vacant home from May 18 until May 21.

“He raped me twice,” the woman said. “He left me in there handcuffed and chained.”

She said her cries went unanswered until a community activist heard her.

“As I got closer, I’m hearing boom, boom, boom, help!” Antione Dobine said. “That’s what made me call the police.”

Dobine, also known as “D-Ice” streamed the discovery on Facebook Live.

“He could have ignored me but he heard me and he helped me,” she said. “I’m just blessed. I’m truly blessed.”

Cammon has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual assault. In a bond hearing Wednesday, he was denied bail.

“The actions of the defendant are straight out of a horror movie,” prosecutors told the judge.

Cammon’s next court date is scheduled for July 22.