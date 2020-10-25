Man accused of killing UIC student in parking garage due in court this week

CHICAGO — A man accused of killing a UIC student inside a campus parking garage last November is due back in court this week.

Donald Thurman is charged with brutally killing 19-year-old Ruth George last November before leaving her body inside a car in a campus parking garage.

Several people gathered outside the parking lot where George was killed Sunday to call for a conviction in the case.

“We want justice; we want justice in this case,” activist Raul Montes, Jr. said. “This was a tragic event that took place here on a campus.”

Prosecutors say George was heading back to her car around 1:30 a.m. on November 23 when Thurman tried to talk to her, but she ignored him. Video footage shows he then followed her into the garage. The teen’s body was found later that day.

“Just because she ignores him he thought he had the right to come into this parking garage; not only did he criminally sexually assault her, he strangled her,” Montes said.

Thurman was arrested soon after George’s murder and records show he was actually out on parole at the time after serving two of six years for a 2016 armed robbery conviction.

Charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault in George’s death, Thurman was denied bail at the end of November last year. He’s due in court again on Thursday at 9 a.m.