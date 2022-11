CHICAGO — Police are investigating what caused a fire at a home in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night.

A 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were at he 3500 block of South Emrald Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when the fire erupted.

Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center with injuries. The woman sustained smoke inhalation and the man sustained burns to the arms.

The man and woman are listened in fair condition and police are investigating.