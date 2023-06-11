CHICAGO — A 70-year-old man who was found dead in a bed in a house fire on the city’s far South Side overnight has been identified.

The man was identified as Aaron Gill and relatives told WGN he had been living in the home for 27 years.

The Chicago Fire Department reported the fire at a home in the 104th and South Calumet Avenue just before midnight in the city’s Roseland neighborhood.

Firefighters said upon arrival, flames were coming from the back of the house. They believe that is where the fire erupted. Reports said the windows of the home were broken, the ceiling collapsed and there was damage to the roof.

A cause of the fire has not been named yet. Relatives told WGN that firefighters stated a possible cause could been electrical due to faulty wiring.

The incident is currently under investigation.