CHICAGO — A man shot and killed while walking in Chicago’s Austin community early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of west Hubbard Street.

Police said the 67-year-old was on the sidewalk when someone fired shots at him from an empty lot.

He was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital where he later died.

No one is in custody.

Police are still investigating.