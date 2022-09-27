CHICAGO — A 67-year-old man was killed in a kitchen fire in an apartment building on the city’s South Side.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7500 block of South Shore Drive. Emergency responders discovered the man laying on unresponsive on the floor.

According to officials, he sustained second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) is investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information has been provided at this time.