CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man has been reported missing for over a month from the city’s West Side.

Police say Cornelius Duncan, nicknamed as “Duncan” has been reported missing since November 17. He was last seen near the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Police reported he may be homeless and may be seen frequenting the Garfield Park area.

Police described him as being 5’5″ and around 125 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If any information is recovered, contact area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.