CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint inside his motel room on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Police said that the man relayed to them that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men and one woman inside his motel room near the 6400 block of West Touhy Avenue.

According to police reports the man was not injured and was transported to a local hospital in good condition for chest pain.

Police said one of the men was placed into custody after officers observed the man matching the description given over the air.

This is a continuous investigation and charges are pending.