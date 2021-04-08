Man, 55, killed in motorcycle crash in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a vehicle in west suburban Lisle, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The DuPage County coroner’s officer identified the man as 55-year-old Thomas Martino of Naperville.

Police say Martino was riding a motorcycle westbound on Maple Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, and struck a vehicle turning from Spring Bay Drive onto Maple.

He died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.