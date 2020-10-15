Man, 54, killed after West Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side.

Police said the crash happened in the 2600 block of West Van Buren Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man was hit by a car travelling westbound on Van Buren when a vehicle, also traveling westbound on Van Buren, struck him from behind and then fled the area.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody. No further information was provided.