CHICAGO — A 54-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a light pole on the city’s South Side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the accident happened early Wednesday morning. The man was driving south on Halsted Street when he lost control in the 9400 block and hit a light pole in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The man was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.